WARANGAL: Kids merry time turned tragic as a nine-year-old girl was killed and her brother injured when an excavator accidentally hit a wall which collapsed during Pattana Pragathi programme at 45th division in the city on Sunday.

According to reports, the excavator was clearing waste from the drainage when it hit a wall which collapsed and fell on the two kids who were playing on the spot.

While the girl died on the spot, her brother sustained injuries and was later taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family alleged that the incident took place due to the driver's negligence.

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhasker and district collector visited the spot and consoled the family members.

