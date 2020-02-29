HYDERABAD: To quell fears that coronavirus is spread by eating chicken and eggs, Telangana IT minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao ate chicken pieces at an event organised at Tank Bund area in the city on Friday by a leading chicken broiler selling company.

Dressed in crisp white shirts and holding fried chicken legs, other ministers Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav were also seen having chicken.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2800 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high.