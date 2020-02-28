HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a review meeting with key leaders of the state, over financial policy for the upcoming 2020-21 budget of the state. The meeting was started at 11.30 am at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, February 28.

According to the reports, CM KCR discussed the financial policy of the state and the priority in allotting budget to various government-owned welfare schemes and programmes. He also discussed the various reasons pertaining to the economic slowdown in the country, and the policy the government should opt to increase the revenue of the state.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Minister’s chief advisor S Narsing Rao, Financial advisor G R Reddy and other CMO officials attended this meeting.

