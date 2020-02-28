HYDERABAD: In a freak accident, three children died and one sustained injuries after a wall of their house collapsed and the debris fell on them when they were asleep.

The deceased have been identified as Rosini (6), Sarika (4) and a four-month-old girl Pavani. The accident happened at Mangar Basti here.

A case has been registered at Habeebnagar police station. Police said that the children were trapped under the debris and also suffered severe head injuries. One of them died on the spot while the other two were declared brought dead ar the hospital.

Locals called police when the accident occurred and GHMC disaster response team rushed to the spot.

The bodies have been sent to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

