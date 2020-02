HYDERABAD: Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple's Brahmotsavam 2020 celebrations began from February 26 and will be celebrated till March 7 in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. This temple in Yadadri is popularly known as Telangana's Tirupati.

On March 4, Thiru Kalyana Mahotsavam will be performed, Garuda Vahana Seva will be performed on the fifth day, Yadadri Brahmotsavam 2020 will be concluded with Narasimha Swamy's Astottara Sathaghatabhishekam on the seventh day.