KHAMMAM: A couple died, and another woman injured after a bike they were travelling in was knocked down by Palakurthy Police Inspector's vehicle at Tirmalayapally village in Khammam district, on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Bommakanti Raju Goud (40) and Rani (33). Both of them were heading to Thirmalapalle village from Wardhannapet on a bike, along with Rani’s sister Kavitha during the time of incident.

Wardhannapet ACP G Ramesh said that, Raju was riding the bike at a very high speed and he lost control over the vehicle when tried to overtake a vehicle, and collided with police vehicle coming in the opposite direction. The couple died on the spot and Kavitha was severely injured and was rushed to MGM Hospital for treatment. The couple's bodies were sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem, and later handed over to their family members.

Police registered a case under Section 304A and 337 of the IPC .

