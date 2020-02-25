HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government, had made an appeal to exempt Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules which prohibit the drone operators from delivering medicines.

The state government has taken this decision with an aim to deliver medicines to remote areas to states like Karimnagar and Adilabad.

But according to the clause 12.18 of DGCA, a drone cannot be permitted to airdrop the medicine or any substance until they have special clearance from Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP). Added to that, any drone cannot be operated above the visual line of sight (VLOS), which is the range of eyesight.

For delivering the medicine to people living in the remote areas, and government has taken up this initiation as delivery of medicines through drones can make a remarkable positive impact on the lives of people living in remote areas, and government can prevent loss of lives due to lack of medicine.

