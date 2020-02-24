HYDERABAD: Telangana Annual Budget Sessions 2020 is likely to start from Friday, March 6. The sessions will continue for two weeks. On the first day of the Budget Session, the Governor of the state, Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the two houses. The following day the debate will begin on the resolution of thanks to the Governor's speech on Saturday. The House will reopen on Tuesday, March 10 as the next day is a Sunday and Monday is a holiday on account of Holi.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao is expected to introduce the budget on March 10 in the Assembly. Similarly, Minister of state for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy will introduce the budget in the Council. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has to take a final call on assembly budget session dates. The Budget sessions are expected to end by March 22.

However, the state government intends to hold the Legislative session only for just four days for 2020. In 2019 Budget sessions were held from September 9 to 22 with the Legislature meeting for 11 days, while the Legislative Council met for only 4 days.

