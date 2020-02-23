HYDERABAD: Three labourers died and five others were injured when a mound of earth fell on them while they were erecting pillars on a private paper mill's premises in Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district of Telangana, police have said.

The incident happened at around 11 pm on Saturday when 12 labourers were constructing the pillars for a boiler at the unit, a senior police official.

Two of the dead aged between 25 and 38 were natives of Jharkhand and the other hailed from Lucknow.

The injured five, rescued by the police and fire depatment personnel, have been hospitalised, the official said. PTI

