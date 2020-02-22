Hyderabad: After the expert committee of Telangana Government decided to get new universities across the state, the state govt has issued the letters of intent to various institutions. Of all, the body has received 13 proposals, out of which nine universities were finalised to come up in the new academic year.



According to officials, out of nine, five proposals were for engineering colleges which include, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Anurag Engineering College, Malla Reddy Engineering College and SR Engineering College (Warangal). Others on the list are, Mahindra Ecole Centrale (by IT major Tech Mahindra), Woxen School of Business, National Insititue of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) and MNR Group of Educational Institutions.



According to reports, all the nine universities will be offering multidisciplinary courses in engineering, business and management studies, design and many more.



The new campus of Malla Reddy Group of Institutions at Maisammaguda in Medchal-Malkajgiri district will be a women's university.



As per the Telangana State Private University (Establishment and Regulation), Act, 2018, these institutions must have a corpus fund of Rs 10 crores at the time of commencement of the university and Rs 30 crores in the form of fixed deposits for a period of three years.

