HYDERABAD: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has achieved a landslide victory in Delhi polls 2020, has now started planning strategies to conquer Telangana. AAP has already won in Ambedkar Nagar ward in Adilabad Municipality in Telangana municipal polls 2020.

According to reports, some AAP Telangana leaders met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and requested him to campaign for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in the city.

AAP Telangana state convenor B. Ramu Goud has started focusing on the problems being faced by people of the state. He even added that from February 23 to March 23 AAP is planning for the nationwide campaign in which Telangana unit will also take part.

He said that as part of AAP’s nationwide campaign from February 23 to March 23 with an intention to connect with people from across the nation

and the Telangana AAP will also take up a membership drive.

