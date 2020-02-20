HYDERABAD: Adding another feather to her cap, Adilabad district collector Sridevesena Allamaraju has got ‘The world Woman leadership’ award which will be presented by the CMO organisation in Mumbai on Monday.

She achieved this award for her exemplary works during her tenure as Peddapalli district collector. She took up many socio-environmental initiatives. Under her leadership, Peddapalli district emerged as one of the pioneers in the state in terms of Sustainability, waste management, environmental conservations and health conditions especially menstrual hygiene.

Peddapally was conferred with Open Defecation Free (ODF) status shortly after her appointment as Collector to the district.

She also took an initiative to construct water soak pits at each household in order to eradicate mosquitoes which causes dengue as the district ceased to be a high-risk dengue-prone zone in 2018, with 85% decrease in the dengue cases in just a year in 2019.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao said that it should be a model for every district in the state.

The district bagged four national awards under the schemes of Swachch Sarvekshan, Swachch Bharat, Swachch Darpan.