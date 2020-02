HYDERABAD: Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has issued an order transferring 35 Municipal Commissioners on Tuesday, February 18. Most of them belong to Grade-III and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government released orders with immediate effect.

According to the reports, Prashanthi, Rajanikanth Reddy, Mukund Reddy and Thrilleshwar has been appointed as new Deputy Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Venugopal Reddy appointed as Deputy Director for Municipal Administration. GHMC Deputy Commissioner Nalini Padmavathi has been transferred from the post and now appointed as Joint Director in Municipal Administration.

Have look at new Municipal Commissioners list:

Gona Anvesh appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Nagarkurnool

K Jayanth Kumar Reddy appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Jagityal

N Balakrishna appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Nirmal

Sujatha appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Ameenpur

Md Zakeer Ahmed appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Kalwakurthy

Venkata Manikaran appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Tellapur

Lavanya appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Shadnagar

B Sharat Chandra appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Sangareddy

K Srinivas Reddy appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Tandur

Md Saber Ali appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Shamshabad

S Vidyadhar appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Narsampet

B Yadagiri appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Parakal

Ch Thirupati appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Peddapalle

M Srinivas Reddy appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Vemulawada

K Sujatha appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Sathupalli

Veerender appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Yellandu

Gadde Raju appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Mandamarri

Maheshwar Reddy appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Wanaparthy

Spandana appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Sadasivapet

Akula Venkatesh Bellampally and R triambakeshwar Rao appointed as Municipal Commissioners of Luxettipet

P Vemana Reddy appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Alia

Qhamer Ahmed appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Yellareddy

B Nagireddy appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Huzurnagar

B Gangadhar appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Kamareddy

Jampala Rajitha appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Yadagirigutta

Pallarao appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Nandikonda

Prabhakar appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Chityal

Shyamsunder appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Amangal

Also Read: Biological E Launches Rs 300 Crore Plant In Hyderabad