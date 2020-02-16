HYDERABAD: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), for allegedly putting up an illegal hoarding at Necklace Road in Hyderabad ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday.

Responding to the tweet put up by the handle named Suraksha Yojana Welfare Society which says ''Unauthorized Hoarding at Necklace road circle if any incident occurs who is the responsible person.''The Central Enforcement cell (CEC) of the GHMC generated an e-challan based on it and shared the details of the challan on their twitter handle. The minister has paid the amount through a cheque, GHMC sources said.

