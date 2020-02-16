A police press statement read that the about 10 to 15 members on two-wheelers vandalised a shop in Kattupalli area on February 14. They held aloft flags and raised slogans against the celebration of Valentines Day and "created havoc" at different malls.

Police rushed to a mall upon receiving information. The party members by then had escaped from the spot.

Five of them were later identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested. The others too have been identified and efforts were on to nab them.

Two cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint from shop owners.

