HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet would meet here on Sunday when it is expected to finalise the dates for the upcoming budget session of the assembly, during which an anti-CAA resolution may be moved. The cabinet meeting, to be presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held at 4 PM, according to a news agency.

During the session, the assembly is likely to take up a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Rao had last month said the CAA was "not good" for the country and that keeping Muslims outside the purview of the act pained him.

Noting that his Telangana Rashtra Samithi had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament, Rao had said a resolution might be passed by the state assembly against the CAA on the lines of some other states.

The TRS ruled Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had on February 8 passed an anti-CAA resolution at its general body meeting.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry and Kerala and West Bengal have passed assembly resolutions against the act, which has triggered protests in several parts of the country.

Besides the schedule for the assembly session, the state governments Palle Pragati (progress of villages), Pattana Pragati (progress of towns) programmes, among others, were also expected to come up in the Cabinet meeting, the sources said.

The assembly session is expected to be held next month.

