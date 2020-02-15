HYDERABAD: C.R.I. Group adds another jewel to its highly ambitious crown by winning the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Award for the 15th time in the category of 'Star Performer Award for the year 2017-18' under Large Enterprises. The award was presented by Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, for C.R.I.'s remarkably consistent performance in Export business. The award was presented on February 12th at the 42nd annual edition of Export Award Presentation Function held in Hyderabad.

"While becoming an exemplary leader of this industry is still a work in progress, this award for our indomitable spirit in providing world-class fluid management solutions in over 120 countries adds great recognition to our past endeavors in meeting the Indian and International market demands and inspires us to work towards achieving greater heights in future. Globally, with 21 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, 15 overseas subsidiaries, 20,000 outlets and 1,500 service centres, C.R.I. has been aiming for quality and transformational excellence in fluid management solutions. We thank our customers, dealers, distributors, stakeholders, employees and authorities for the unshakeable trust and extended support in making C.R.I. - an Indian brand - a household name for fluid management solutions in the global market", said Mr. Boopathy R, Chief Marketing Officer, C.R.I., after receiving the award.

For over four decades, EEPC has recognised its members with outstanding performance in exports in various engineering categories and lauded them. C.R.I. is receiving this award for the 15th time and this year would be its 6th consecutive time.

It is worth mentioning that C.R.I. has also won the Best Performance SEZ (MSME) Award from the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and its maximum exports from a SEZ. The award was presented by Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu on Feb 8th at an event held in Chennai.

When it comes to the pump manufacturing giant's feats in the international market, the list is quite long. C.R.I., as a global leader in the fluid management solutions, has phenomenal contribution towards fulfilling the world's pumping needs. Here are a few brilliant next-generation technology deployments by C.R.I. to the global market: Installation of Mining & Slurry Pumps in Africa, a market dominated by European companies; supplying various pump ranges including sewage pumps to Europe; supplying pumps with IoT Controllers & Drives for water irrigation projects and commissioning a biggest-of-its-kind solar pumping system in Africa; supply of high capacity sewage, and HVAC application pumps in China, supply for critical applications like Coal bed Methane, land fill pumps to the USA market, Pressure boosting pumps for Australia and many solar pumping systems in Africa, South America & Asian countries. Today, C.R.I.'s presence is strongly felt in every continent of the world.

About C.R.I.

C.R.I. ranks high among the world's fastest-growing fluid management solution providers with a wide global presence. C.R.I. offers Pumps, Motors, Valves, IoT Drives & Controllers, Pipes, Wires & Cables, and Solar Pumping Systems. The Group has a diversified range of 9,000 products in its portfolio and is among the few to manufacture 100 percent stainless steel pumps in the world. The company has 21 manufacturing facilities across the globe and has made acquisitions in the U.K. and Italy. The R&D division - "Fludyn Advanced Technology Centre" is recognised by the Ministry of Science & Technology. The company has been India's top Exporter; winner of EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) award 15 times and also won National Energy Conservation (N.E.C.) award five times.

C.R.I. Fluid Systems products cater to diverse segments such as: Chemical & Process, Power, Water & Waste Water, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Sugar & Distilleries, Paper & Pulp, Marine & Defence, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical & Refineries, Solar, Building, HVAC, Fire Fighting, Agriculture & Residential. (PTI)

Also Read: New Dists, Municipalities Big Achievement-Telangana Minister