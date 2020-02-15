HYDERABAD: Decentralization and formation of new districts, mandals, and municipalities was one of the biggest achievements of the Telangana government after the state formation in 2014, State minister K T Rama Rao said on Friday.

Interacting with district collectors and additional collectors, the minister for municipal administration and urban development asked them to play a key role in the new municipal act's implementation, according to an official release.

"I can proudly say that no other state has brought in so many administrative reforms in the history of our country in such a short span of time. Effective implementation of the new municipal act will change the face of the cities and towns in Telangana and collectors should play an important role in its implementation," KTR said.

The minister stated there will be challenges in the initial months of implementation of the new act and added the government will roll out the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification (TS-bPass) Act from April 2. (PTI)

