BODHAN: In a heart wrenching incident, a 25-year-old bridegroom died during his wedding procession, due to high decible of the DJ music played in the wedding ‘baraat’, at Bodhan town of Nizamabad district on Friday, February 14.

Few hours after marriage, the bridegroom Ganesh, who danced in 'baraat' suddenly collapsed, parents rushed him to a hospital where he was declared death by doctors. Doctors declared that Ganesh died due to cardiac arrest. However his family members said that bridegroom felt uncomfortable due to the high decible DJ sound and suddenly collapsed.

