HYDERABAD: A techie died on the spot after his overspeeding two-wheeler rammed in a median on Bachupally-Miyapur road on Thursday evening. The 25-year-old software engineer D. Vijay Kumar was riding without a helmet.

He hailed from Duddikuru village in East Godavari district and was working at a private firm in Jubilee Hills.

According to police at 7.40 pm, he was proceeding to Miyapur from Bachupally when he lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding and rammed the into the median. He suffered multiple injuries and died on spot.

Police reached the spot after being informed. His body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Also Read: Two Rape Accused Held, Another Dies In Car Chase