HYDERABAD: V Nandini Soni, studying in University of Hyderabad (UoH) has bagged a salary package of Rs 43 lakh per annum during the Adobe Systems' campus placement drive.

Under the ‘Empowering Women @SheCodes’ initiative, the American multinational software firm had organised the placements for the women students.

In the year 2019-20, more than 200 students were placed from the Hyderabad university, Professor Rajeev Wankar, Chairman of Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau at UoH told a leading daily.

