Hyderabad: To mark the 66th birthday celebrations of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS leaders called upon the party workers to plant a sapling each on February 17.
The main aim behind this green drive is the massive plantation across the state. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday tweeted about the same and gave a call to the party leaders and members about the drive.
He said to plant at least one sapling each on the occasion and plays their role in increasing the green cover in the State.
Take a look at his tweet here:
Besides asking the party leaders to become part of the ‘Haritha Haaram’ initiative, the Minister also appealed to the officials of Municipal Administration, IT and Industries departments as well as all the district collectors to plant saplings on the occasion.
Green India Challenge initiator and the Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar also requested people to plant a sapling each and take a selfie. He also said people to give a fitting birthday gift to the Chief Minister who gifted the long-cherished separate Telangana State to his people.
Take a look at his tweet here: