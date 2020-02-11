Hyderabad: To mark the 66th birthday celebrations of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS leaders called upon the party workers to plant a sapling each on February 17.

The main aim behind this green drive is the massive plantation across the state. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday tweeted about the same and gave a call to the party leaders and members about the drive.

He said to plant at least one sapling each on the occasion and plays their role in increasing the green cover in the State.

Take a look at his tweet here: