HYDERABAD: Telangana state has 2.99 crore voters including with 1.44 lakh newly enrolled electors, according to final electoral rolls published by Election Commission of India on Friday, February 07.

Out of 2.99 crore voters, there are about 1.5 crore male voters, 1.48 lakh female voters and 1,590 third gender voters.

There are 12,639 registered service voters. Telangana has a total of 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. There is 34,707 polling station in 119 Assembly constituencies in the state.

In 2018, the youngest state of India had 2,80,64,680 voters which are less when compared with the currently published electoral rolls.

