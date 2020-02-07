HYDERABAD: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended wishes to devotees participating in the Medaram Jathara which is dedicated to honouring the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma in Telangana. He commended the state's effort in continuing with the tradition.

The four-day mega tribal festival 'Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jathara' or 'Medaram Jathara' began from Wednesday (February 5) in Mulugu district of Telangana. It would conclude on February 8. Held bi-annually, the Jathara attracts one of the largest gatherings of people in the world. Devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh attend the religious fair.

Venkaiah Naidu had visited the holy place and offered prayers to deities at Medaram village in Telangana in 2018, he recalled in his tweet on February 5.

During the Jathara, declared a state festival by the Telangana government, tribal devotees offer obeisance to goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma. As per folklore, the festival commemorates the fight of the two against the oppression of Kakatiya rulers with regard to an unjust law.

On the first day, the arrival of Saralamma on the 'Medaram Gaddhe' (platform) is celebrated while the second day marks the arrival of Sammakka.

