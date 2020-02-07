During the Jatara, declared a state festival by the Telangana government, tribal devotees offer obeisance to Goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma at Medaram which is located in a forest area.

As per folklore, the festival commemorates the fight of Sammakka and Saralamma against the oppression of Kakatiya rulers. On the first day, the traditional arrival of Saralamma on the 'Medaram Gaddhe' (platform) is celebrated, while the second day (Thursday) marks the arrival of Sammakka.

Jaggery is the traditional offering made to the deities. Devotees often offer jaggery equivalent to their weight to Sammakka and Saralamma. They also take a holy dip in Jampanna Vagu (stream).