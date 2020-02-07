HYDERABAD: The JBS-MGBS Green Line of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will be inaugurated on Saturday. The line will play a key role in connecting the twin cities of Hyderabad with Secunderabad. The line will also add to the ease of travel for commuters as the travel time will be reduced from 45 minutes on the road to 16 minutes now.
The Green Line has one unique feature that is it has two stations that set a record in itself namely the MGBS interchange Metro station and the JBS Parade Ground metro station, the former considered the largest metro station in the country and the latter the tallest in the city.
The Green Line will cover nine stations - JBS-Parade Ground, Secunderabad West, New Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazar and MGBS.
The Secunderabad Railway Station is located close to Secunderabad West station while Gandhi hospital station is close to the hospital. The four entry and exits will make passengers comfortable with travelling on all sides.
In the MGBS interchange station, the train will halt for 2 mins unlike the 20 seconds wait in other stations for commuters ease.
It is expected that 60,000 passenger freight will be there on a daily basis. More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance purpose.
Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party is in alliance with the ruling TRS, took a dig at the HMRL over the inauguration of the JBS-MGBS Metro line and asked when MGBS to Falaknuma would start?
