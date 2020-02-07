The Secunderabad Railway Station is located close to Secunderabad West station while Gandhi hospital station is close to the hospital. The four entry and exits will make passengers comfortable with travelling on all sides.

In the MGBS interchange station, the train will halt for 2 mins unlike the 20 seconds wait in other stations for commuters ease.

It is expected that 60,000 passenger freight will be there on a daily basis. More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance purpose.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party is in alliance with the ruling TRS, took a dig at the HMRL over the inauguration of the JBS-MGBS Metro line and asked when MGBS to Falaknuma would start?

Also Read | Hyderabad Metro Launches 'Car Pool’ Feature For Commuters

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Launch QR-Code Based E-Tickets