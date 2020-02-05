HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has been sanctioned Rs 6,846 crore for the year 2020-21 towards infrastructure works in the union budget.

For new lines, the total budgetary grant including the capital, deposit, extra-budgetary resources, among others is Rs 2,856 crore while for doubling, third line and bypass line works, it is Rs 3,836 crore, SCR said in a press release on Wednesday.

Under Mission Electrification, in the current financial year, 178 Km of electrification in the division has been completed and allocations in the current budget are also satisfactory, it said.

A major thrust has also been given to passenger amenity work and accordingly, a substantial amount of budgetary grant of Rs 672 crore has been allotted for improvement in passenger amenities including facilities for 'Divyangjan' (differently-abled), SCR said. (PTI)

Also Read: Budget 2020: AP, Telangana Gets Raw Deal