SIDDIPET: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated 24 double-bedroom houses constructed at Ponnala village of Siddipet on Wednesday, February 05. Rao attended this mass house warming ceremony and congratulated the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister had announced that the state government will build 20 more houses in the village as per the request of the villager’s. He even praised the chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for making the dream of the poor, to come true by constructing houses to them with a budget of Rs 5 lakhs for each house.

He further added that so far the state government 364 double bedroom houses were inaugurated in Siddipet. The government will soon build a women’s hostel and a Mudiraj Community Hall at Ponnala at a cost of Rs 3 crore, said Minister. Rao assured the villagers that proper drinking water will be supplied to them, once the construction of tank gets completed.

Also Read: Telangana Tribal Fair Medaram Jathara 2020,Gets Of To A Colourful Start