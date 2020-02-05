HYDERABAD: In a horrific road accident, around 20 persons were severely injured after an over speeding lorry rammed into a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus at Chilakamarri in Nalgonda district on Wednesday morning, February 05.

Accordion to reports, the RTC bus was heading towards Devarakonda from Miryalguda at the time of accident. Locals who noticed this informed the police. Police reached the accident spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The locals, who witnessed the accident, said that the lorry driver who drove the vehicle was in an inebriated state, and rammed it into the RTC bus. Police registered a case against the lorry driver and started an inquiry.

