New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal made a crucial statement in setting up of regional spice board in Nizamabad on Tuesday. The office will primarily address issues pertaining to turmeric farming and improvise marketing facilities.
Speaking about the Centre’s decision in setting up the spice board’s regional office in Nizamabad, Minister of Railways and Commercial & Industries Piyush Goyal said that the move benefit turmeric farmers in the State. The extension office will be headed by the director of the spices board.
