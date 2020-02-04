Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the metro line JBS -MGBS on February 7 at 4 PM. With this, the Hyderabad Metro Rail length will be 69 km.
The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave nod to the JBS-MGBS route in January which issues the mandatory safety certificate to the metro routes.
The JBS-MGBS route covers metro stations Parade Grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X roads, Chikkadapally, Narayanaguda, Sultan Bazar and MGBS.
