HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao (KTR) has been invited to a two-day conference at the Harvard Business School, an official release said on Sunday.

The theme for the 17th edition of the India Conference, which will be held on February 15 and 16, is "20/20 Foresight", it said. Rama Rao has been invited to be a part of a panel discussion on 'Smart Cities in India'.

The conference is jointly conducted by the Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School. It is the largest conference focusing on India in the US with over 1,000 attendees, including students from both within and outside Harvard, faculty members, young professionals and industry leaders of Indian descent from the region.

Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian and former Union ministers Suresh Prabhu and Jayant Sinha are among the key speakers at the event, the release said.(PTI)

