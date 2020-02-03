HYDERABAD: Former Nizamabad MP and one of the protagonist of the Telangana statehood movement M Narayana Reddy died on Sunday after a brief illness at a private hospital. He was 89.

He was to attend a civic felicitation programme on Sunday, Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy said.

When everyone was waiting for him, the news about his demise came. What was meant to be a felicitation event turned into a condolence meet, Indrakaran Reddy said. Narayana Reddy was running several educational institutions in Nizamabad district.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death and issued instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange state funeral for the leader. (PTI )

