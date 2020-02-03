HYDERABAD: A total of 54 senior officials and district collectors have been transferred overnight in a bureaucratic rejig in Telangana. The government has issued orders for the appointment of new collectors in 21 districts of Telangana, six other officials postings have been kept on hold.

The government planned to reshuffle the officials who have been serving in the state for a long time. Special Chief Secretaries, Chitra Ramachandran and Adhar Sinha also received transfer orders. Chitra Ramachandran was appointed as the special chief secretary of education department, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has been posted as secretary of Irrigation and Command Area development department, and Adhar Sinha who was the special chief secretary of general administration department was appointed as special chief secretary of the Animal Husbandry department. B. Janardhan Reddy has been posted as principal secretary to agriculture department.

IAS officers of 2016 batch have been appointed as the collectors to various districts. Reshuffling of IAS officers took place for the first time after TRS government coming into power for the second time. The government is also going to issue transfer orders for few more officials later.

Also Read: T’gana Minister KTR Invited To Harvard Conference