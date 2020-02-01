HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department has procured state-of-the-art mobile restrooms and toilets for women personnel.

Telangana state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday inaugurated 17 mobile toilets and toilets for the women police officers on Bandobast during rallies, public meetings and protests.

DGP Mahender Reddy said that the government has placed special emphasis on women safety and health. In cognisance of the inconvenience faced by women police officers during bandobast duty, the government has sanctioned mobile restrooms and toilets.

He also added that the vehicles will be deployed to Medaram Jatara and eventually, the mobile restrooms will increase to 25 in due course.

The vehicles have been procured through e-tender by the Telangana police and it has state-of-the-art amenities including toilets, washrooms, changing rooms and washbasins.

Talking about the mobile toilets DGP M Mahender Reddy said to a daily that the vehicles have one Indian toilet, two western toilets, on the washroom, a changing room and two washbasins fitted with water tank. These units have an efficient high-pressure self-cleaning system and can be used by 100 individuals per fill. He also added that the floor of the vehicle is designed in such a way to prevent water stagnation.