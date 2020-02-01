After Kumbh Mela, the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists from not only the two Telugu states but also from the other states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Jharkand, etc. Earlier, people used to reach Medaram by a bullock cart but with time the facilities have been developed; as a result, the footfall reached tremendously.

Where does the fest take place?

Medaram Jatara starts at Medaram village in Tadvai Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana. On the first day, the goddess Saralamma will arrive to the platform (Medaram Gaddhe) and on the second day, Sammakka will be brought to the platform amidst beating drums. On the third day, the two goddesses will be on the altar and again on the fourth day, they will be taken back to the village (Vanapravesham). The tribal priests perform puja to the deities and bring them to the altars from Kannepally (Saralamma) and Chilukalagutta (Samakka) and later perform Vanapravesham which means back to the forest.

People will be completely immersed in a religious mood and they offer prayers to the Goddesses with much devotion. Jaggery will be offered to the god and most of the devotees offer their own weight in Jaggery to the Goddesses. Holy bath in Jampanna Vagu. There are many legends about Sammakka and Saralamma.

What does the folklore say?

According to folklore, in the 13th century, a Koya (tribes) territory which was a part of the Kakatiya kingdom was ruled by the Koyas itself. Though it was a dense forest there used to be severe famines. So, Koyas used to give prominence for hunting rather than for Podu cultivation. A few tribals who went for hunting found a newborn girl amidst wild animals. They have taken the little one to their habitation and she was adopted by the head of the community. It is learned that the touch of Sammakka would treat the problems of the people and she was treated like the Goddess.

Later, she was married to Pagidigidda Raju, a tribal chief. Sammakka was blessed with two daughters Saralamma, Nagulamma and one son Jampanna. Saralamma got married to Govinda Raju. All the people of the territory were self-sufficient and were leading their lives happily. Suddenly, mother nature didn't go in favor of the tribal people and a severe famine struck the Koya territory. Pratapa Rudra I who was ruling the Kakatiya kingdom has sent a message to Pagidigidda Raju to pay the tax. Pagidigidda Raju told that it is very difficult to pay the tax and the messenger passed the same message to the king.