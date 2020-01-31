Kammareddy: A four-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell into a pot of boiling sambar on Wednesday, January 30 in Kamareddy district.

According to the reports, Rohan the son of Arjun and Sujatha, residing at Suryanagar in Alwal. The boy, along with his parents went to his relatives house in Kamareddy. While playing Rohan went near the hot Sambar vessel and accidentally fell into it. The boy's parents rushed him to a nearby hospital from there he was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. The boy died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident a six-year-old boy named Purushottam Reddy (6), studying in a private school at Panyam in Kurnool district died after he accidentally fell into piping hot Sambar vessel, on November 14, 2019. Pursuhotham Reddy was the son of Shyamsundar Reddy and Kalpana who belonged to Thippayipalle village in Orvakallu mandal. Kalpana had died two years ago and the boy's father enrolled Purushottam Reddy in Vijayanikethan Residential School in UKG.

