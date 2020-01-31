HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Neelam Sawhney on Thursday discussed resolution of pending issues concerning division of institutions as mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The meeting was held as per the decision taken when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks here last month.

The two Chief Secretaries took up institution-wise discussion and the meeting was held a in a very positive manner, an official press release said.

It was decided to continue the dialogue further and brief the Chief Ministers, it said.

The institutions listed under Schedule 9 and 10 include government corporations, companies and institutes.

Their division has been pending as both states hold divergent views on the matter.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh became separate states on June 2, 2014.

