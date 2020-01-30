The state has improved its performance over 2018 in eight out of 17 SDGs. In decent work and economic growth, India's youngest state moved to 82 percent from 75 percent in the previous year. In industry, innovation and infrastructure, it has jumped to 61 percent from just 16 percent in the previous year. In SDG of sustainable cities and communities, it improved from 44 percent to 62 percent. Telangana also made a huge jump in clean water and sanitation, moving up from 55 percent to 84 percent.

In affordable and clean energy, it recorded 93 percent performance against 63 percent earlier. However, the state has also slumped in some key SDGs. For instance, in gender equality, its performance in 2019 was 26 percent against 43 a year ago. In zero hunger SDG too, it went down from 53 to 36 percent while in good health and well-being, it slumped to 66 percent from 73 in 2018. In reduced inequalities, Telangana stood at 94 percent, down from 100 percent last year. In no poverty SDG, it performance remained unchanged at 52 percent. (IANS)

