HYDERABAD: Badminton star Gutta Jwala wrote a cryptic tweet on Wednesday following which many took it as a jibe on Saina Nehwal for entering politics and joining the BJP.
Gutta tweeted, “Pehli baar Suna hai...bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya...” (sic), which translates to "Heard it for the first time, started playing without any reason, and joined party without any reason."
However, the tweet did not go well with Twitterati who commented about Saina'a achievements in the sport.
Saina Nehwal joined BJP on Wednesday along with her elder sister Chandranshu Nehwal at party headquarters in New Delhi. Nehwal, who was honoured with India's highest award for sporting excellence - the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP General Secretary Arun Singh.