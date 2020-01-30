Hyderabad: Private trains on Indian railways set to flag off in South Central Railway as Tejas Express trains running on Lucknow-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes. A High-speed corridor will be set up between Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad route and also semi high-speed corridors would be set up between Secunderabad-Nagpur, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam. Along with this, private trains to be introduced between the routes. It is said that fifteen trains under a public-private partnership will be introduced. Trains can be run at a speed of 300 km/hr on a high-speed corridor while on a semi speed corridor the maximum speed can go beyond 160 km/hr.

Private trains and its services will be given major importance in Union Budget 2020 which will be presented on1st February, said a higher official from railways.

Railway lines, transportation of goods and protection of railways and its maintenance are only to be a part of Indian Railways.

Private service had been started two years ago in Southcentral Railway. Facilities provided to the passengers at Secunderabad railway station made privatization. private organizations had started their functions at Kachiguda, Lingampally, Nampally railway stations. Railways have been making plans to give the lands belonging to railways to the private organizations on lease.

The Indian Railway stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) had been making plans to allocate lands at Secunderabad and Nampally railway stations for the commercial complexes. The railways run on Public-Private partnership as a part of privatization.

The south-central railway has been generating huge profits and the income had increased four rates in the past 10 years. It stood first with the income of Rs 15000 crores of all the zones in the country.

