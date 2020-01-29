SURYAPET: A TRS party activist attempted suicide after becoming upset as their leader Basha Bhai failed to become the vice chairman of the Council in Suryapet,on Wednesday January 29.

Local TRS leader Basha won from the fifth ward of Suryapet town in the latest municipal elections. All the supporters of Basha were confident that their leader would become the vice chairman in Suryapet Council. However, in the last minute, Basha didn't get the vice chairman post. Upset over this, one of his supporters, attempted suicide by pouring kerosene and tried to light fire but the locals who noticed this, immediately stopped him.

He was shifted to the local hospital for treatment and meanwhile Suryapet police have a registered a case against him.

