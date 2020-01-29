HYDERABAD: The day-long 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) against the Citizenship Amendment Act evoked mixed response in Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana.

Shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in the Muslim-majority parts of Hyderabad while the shutdown call had no impact in the rest of the city. Schools and colleges in the old city and other Muslim-majority areas of Hyderabad had declared a holiday. Various trade associations were supporting the Bandh called by BKM leaders Waman Meshram and Moulana Khaleelur Rahman Sajjad Naomani. The usual hustle bustle was missing in areas around the historic Charminar as shopkeepers downed the shutters in response to the call. Banners with anti-CAA slogans were hung in front of the closed shops.

"With Indian passport you can prove yourself Indian in all countries of the world, except your own country. New India," read a poster. Some BKM supporters were detained by the police when they staged a protest at the Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund in the heart of the city. They raised slogans against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The shutdown was also observed by the Muslim traders in towns like Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad. The activists of various groups took out a rally in Nizamabad to demand recall of the CAA and withdrawal of the NPR and NRC. (IANS)

Also Read: TRS Activist Attempts Suicide In Suryapet