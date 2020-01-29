HYDERABAD: A Central team of officials on Tuesday visited a state-run government hospital as part of efforts to assess preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus, even as the state government asserted that it is taking precautionary measures to address the issue.

State Health Minister E Rajender said people should not believe rumors vis-a-vis the virus, asserting that there are no positive cases in the state. The state government would conduct a review on coronavirus on Wednesday, he said. A Central team was also visiting government hospitals in the city, he said.

The outbreak of coronavirus is increasing with each passing day. According to the WHO, coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. The virus causes diseases like common cold to severe diseases like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The name coronavirus comes from the Latin word corona, meaning crown or halo. Under an electron microscope, the image of the virus is reminiscent of a solar corona. The Chinese authorities have identified a new strain of coronavirus on January 7 and named it as 2019-nCoV. (PTI)

