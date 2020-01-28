New Delhi: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday met Finance Commission chairman Nanda Kishore accompanied by state finance Principal secretary Ramakrishna Rao in New Delhi.

The minister sought more funds for infrastructure development and increase the credit limit to the state.

He also pitched for Rs 19000 crores to the Mission Bhagiratha as recommended by the NITI Ayog and also urged him to allocate sufficient funds for the maintenance of Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha.

A letter by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was handed over to the finance committee chairman by the state minister.

