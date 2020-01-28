NIZAMABAD: Several school students were injured, after the driver rammed the school bus carrying 25 students, into a tree at Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad district, on Tuesday, January 28 morning.



According to the reports, the bus was travelling from Nallapalli Village to Dichpally during the time of mishap. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding. A fourth grade student, Munna, was stranded in the front engine of the bus. The locals who noticed the accident, used a gas cutter and extricated the boy safelly from the bus and informed police about the accident

Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police filed a case against the driver and started an inquiry. Further details are awaited.

