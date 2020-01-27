New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrived in Delhi on Monday morning after he was put on a flight by police in Hyderabad, where he was detained while on his way to take part in an anti-CAA and anti-NRC event.

Aazad, who landed in Delhi shortly after 9 am, said police had denied demonstrators the right to protest and alleged that they had been beaten up.

According to a news channel, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told a news channel that he was detained under Section 151 as police did not give permission for the protest. This provision allows police to detain or arrest individuals if they threaten to "disturb public peace'.

Promising to be "back soon", the Dalit leader said on Twitter early on Monday that Bahujan society would never forget the insult.

"In Telangana, dictatorship is at its peak, people's right to protest is being snatched, first our people were lathi-charged, then I was arrested, now I am being taken to the airport and are sending me to Delhi.

"Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon," he tweeted, tagging the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Aazad is unwell and will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, his aides said. If he's okay, the Dalit leader will go to Karnataka on Tuesday to address two rallies in Gulbarga and Bidar.

He also plans to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of late journalist Gauri Lankesh on January 29 in Bangalore, they said.

Azad's detention came days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

