HYDERABAD: The results of the urban local body polls in Telangana showed the people's endorsement of the welfare and development programmes carried out by the state government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership,TRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Saturday.

"The people of Telangana have once again demonstrated that they stand by TRS, whatever is the election. They have rejected the false campaign of opposition parties in the municipal polls," Rao, the state Municipal Administration Minister and son of the Chief Minister said in a statement.

His response came as TRS was on course to achieve an emphatic win in the Urban Local Body polls as counting of votes progressed on Saturday.

Rama Rao, who oversaw the party's preparation for the municipal polls, said the 'victory' became possible due to the efforts of the 60 lakh members of TRS.

He also appreciated the efforts of the party's "social media soldiers" for exposing the allegedly false campaign of opposition parties and for spreading awareness about the good work of the TRS government.

Observing that there are no elections for the next four years, he said TRS would re-dedicate itself to people's welfare.

Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations was held amid tight security on January 22. TRS has been successful at the hustings, having returned to power with a massive majority in the assembly polls held in December 2018. TRS is continuing it’s winning spree. (PTI)

Also Read: Municipal Elections: Thumping Victory For TRS