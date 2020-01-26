HYDERABAD: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad has been detained near Mehdipatnam ahead of his participation in a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens here.

Hyderabad police told a news agency that protestors did not have the permission to hold a rally. He is detained under the Langerhouse police station limits.

"Hyderabad police has arrested Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad," a tweet on the leader's official Twitter handle read.

On Sunday, he earlier addressed gathering at Hyderabad Central University and Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) Hyderabad.