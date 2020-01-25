HYDERABAD: The counting process of the municipal and corporation elections has began in Telangana from 8 AM on Saturday, January 25. The first results are likely to be out by 10 AM and all the results are set to be released by the afternoon. Fate of over 11,000 candidates who contested in the municipal elections will be known when the results are out by today afternoon. Polling for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations was conducted on January 22.

A total of 2619 counting centers have been set up across the state. Counting will take place in 5 to 24 rounds depending on the number of votes. Postal votes and ballot votes will be counted first. Huge security was set up at the counting centers to avert any untoward incident. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party seems to be very confident of repeating its success in this municipal and corporation elections.

